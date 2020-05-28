Eric Mangini: Baker Mayfield acknowledging his own weaknesses shows a new level of maturity
Eric Mangini joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Baker Mayfield's recent statements about 'working hard on the field and staying quiet off it.' Hear why Mangini believes Baker's comments shows a new level of maturity for the young quarterback.
