Spencer Dinwiddie on creative mindset, James Harden vs. Kevin Durant, NBA’s potential return
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- Kevin Durant
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Spencer Dinwiddie
-
Spencer Dinwiddie joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some NBA. Hear Spencer discuss his creative mindset, post-NBA plans, why he thinks Kevin Durant is a better scorer than James Harde, The Last Dance and Michael Jordan.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.