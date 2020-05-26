Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard can’t be blamed for not wanting to play if playoffs are out of reach
Damian Lillard recently said when asked about potentially finishing the regular NBA season, 'if they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating.' Hear why Chris Haynes believes that Lillard can't be blamed for not wanting to play if the playoffs are out of reach.
