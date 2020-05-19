Kevin Harvick talks win at The Real Heroes 400, tomorrow’s Toyota 500 on FS1
Video Details
NASCAR driver and winner of last Sunday's The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Kevin Harvick joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock. Hear about his experience winning in front of empty stands, how he's preparing for tomorrow's Toyota 500 and beyond.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.