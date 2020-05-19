Marcellus Wiley: NFL players play a role in a lack of diversity among coaches and GMs

Video Details

The NFL has tabled the proposal to incentivize teams with the hiring of minority coaches and GMs. This controversial suggestion has raised the question if NFL players play a role in a lack of diversity among coaches and general managers. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that NFL players do indeed play a role in a lack of diversity.

