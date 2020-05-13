Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to return
Video Details
NBA insider Chris Haynes joins Jason Whitlock to give details about the NBA super star meeting that was held with commissioner Adam Silver. During this meeting, top key players from the NBA had a discussion about whether they wanted to continue the season. Hear what Chris Haynes has to say about why certain players don't agree with continuing the season.
