Marcellus Wiley: Steelers shouldn’t be concerned with Ben Roethlisberger’s fitness
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jay Glazer recently stated that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger doesn't take offseason fitness seriously. Hear why Marcellus Wiley doesn't think his fitness is that big of an issue, but that he still needs to be held accountable.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.