Marcellus Wiley explains why Myles Garrett deserves a record pay day
According to reports Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could become the highest paid pass-rusher in football with his next deal. Marcellus Wiley makes the case for why Garrett deserves this record pay day.
