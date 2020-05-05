Jason Whitlock: The NFL is trying to clone Patrick Mahomes the same way it cloned Sean McVay
Video Details
With all the hype surrounding Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Jason Whitlock suspects that NFL teams are on the quest to find the next cloned version of Mahomes. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that this is the reason the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
