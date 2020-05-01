Marcellus Wiley agrees with NBA execs that the season might have to be canceled
Video Details
Rumors have surfaced that NBA execs and agents believe that the season might not be able to resume amongst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that the NBA will have a difficult time finishing their season.
