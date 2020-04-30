Bryan Cox: Patriots will stick with Stidham, they won’t risk signing Andy Dalton or Cam Newton
Bryan Cox chimes in to discuss the New England Patriots' quarterback situation for next season. Hear why Bryan believes that the Patriots won't risk signing Andy Dalton or Cam Newton and will instead stick with Jarrett Stidham.
