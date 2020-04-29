Tim Brown explains what Oakland Raider’s HC Jon Gruden saw in Henry Ruggs
Video Details
Former Raider and Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss why Oakland drafted Henry Ruggs III. Hear what Tim Brown has to say about what Raiders HC Jon Gruden saw in Henry Ruggs.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.