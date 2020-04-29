Jason Whitlock: This will be Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Green Bay Packers
Video Details
After the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the pressure has officially been placed on Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that this will be Rodgers' final season in Green Bay.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.