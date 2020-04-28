Tony Gonzalez: Gronk will have an impactful presence in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady
Since Rob Gronkowski's last three seasons with New England Patriots were his lowest statically, questions have been raised about how much impact he will have on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Tony Gonzalez believes that Gronk will show up during his reunion with Tom Brady.
