Marcellus Wiley: The Eagles have lost confidence in Carson Wentz’s reliability
-
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts as the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, despite having Carson Wentz under a massive contract. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that the Eagles have lost confidence in Carson Wentz.
