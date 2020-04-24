Ty Law: ‘The Patriot Way’ will live on after Tom Brady’s departure
New England Patriot great Ty Law joing Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock on today's show. Hear why Ty thinks former Patriots greats will be rooting for the Patriots and not Tom Brady, why he thinks 'The Patriot Way' will live on after Brady's departure and why he thinks Joe Burrow is the right player for the Cincinnati Bengals.
