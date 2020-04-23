Joel Klatt believes Tua’s decisiveness is ideal for Patriots, but his stability will be the deciding factor
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the possibility of the New England Patriots trading up to draft Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Joel Klatt believes that Tua's decision making ability would be a good fit for the Patriots.
