Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- FBS (I-A)
- Jordan Love
- Jordan Love
- Marcellus Wiley
- MW
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Rumors have emerged that the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in drafting QB Jordan Love as part of their 17th overall pick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes this would be the worse move possible for Dallas and that they should stick with Dak Prescott.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.