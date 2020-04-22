Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leaving for Tampa is a bad look for the Patriots
Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski has been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with old teammate Tom Brady. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that this a bad look for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
