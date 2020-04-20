BJ Armstrong: MJ didn’t have time to start fresh with new teammates — He was in the end of his career

Video Details

Former Chicago Bull BJ Armstrong joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to give his personal account of what he saw between Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause during his time with Bulls. Hear what BJ has to say about why Michael Jordan would rather end his own career short than start fresh with new teammates.

