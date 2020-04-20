Jason Whitlock: Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” put a clown suit on Krause & Reinsdorf

Video Details

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk the first two episodes of the new Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance". Whitlock believes this documentary is a diss track that rivals that of Tupac, Nas, and Ice Cube, putting Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf in the hot seat for their part in breaking up the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

More Videos »