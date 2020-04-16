Jason Whitlock: ‘I won’t lose any respect for Michael Jordan in ‘The Last Dance’
Video Details
Michael Jordan seems to have some reservations about his upcoming 10 part documentary "The Last Dance", commenting that he may come off as 'horrible' to viewers. Jason Whitlock is joined by Marcellus WIley and Ric Bucher to talk about the impact this documentary will have. Whitlock explains that his opinion of Jordan won't change, even if he comes off as horrible, and that it will be a nice contrast to productions he's seen from Lakers' star LeBron James.
