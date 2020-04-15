Marcellus Wiley: Bill Laimbeer is being honest saying LeBron, not Michael Jordan, is the G.O.A.T.

Video Details

Former NBA player Bill Laimbeer recently came out and said that he believes LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the greatest basketball player of all time. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks despite one of MJ's contemporaries, Laimbeer is being honest with his assessment.

