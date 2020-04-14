Chris Harris Jr.: I think the Chargers are putting together a defense to stop Patrick Mahomes
- AFC
- AFC West
- Chris Harris Jr.
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Chris Harris Jr joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some football. Hear what Chris thinks about being named to the NFL All-Decade Team, thoughts on joining the Los Angeles Chargers and trying to stop division rivals Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
