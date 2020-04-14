Marcellus Wiley isn’t sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are joined by Mark Schlereth to talk the Carolina Panthers who have just made Christian McCaffrey the highest paid running back with a record breaking contract. Wiley isn't sure that McCaffrey will live up to demands of such high pay, but Schlereth believes he will rise to the occasion and prove he's worth this amount of money.
