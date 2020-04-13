Jason Whitlock gives insight on Dak, ‘only the bad get big contracts from Jerry Jones’
Videos from social media show that Dak Prescott had a big birthday party recently, breaking rules set by the CDC during this state of nationwide quarantine. Hear why Jason Whitlock suspects that Dak Prescott is acting out in an attempt to gain attention from Jerry Jones.
