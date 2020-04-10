Marcellus Wiley dissects the feud between Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Video Details
Reports have emerged that Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell is blaming teammate Rudy Gobert for him contracting the Coronavirus. However, there may be some underlying reasons as to why Donovan Mitchell is upset. Hear what Marcellus Wiley thinks about the growing tensions between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
