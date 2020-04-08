Jason Whitlock: I’m convinced that Brady & Belichick’s divorce was amicable
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are broadcasting from the crib again, this time to talk about former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern. Whitlock believes this interview confirms that Brady and coach Bill Belichick's split was more amicable than he initially believed, and that there is no ill will between them. Wiley agrees, and believes that Brady is using this opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.