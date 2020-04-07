Marcellus Wiley: LeBron James’ leadership skills are being exaggerated by Jared Dudley

Los Angeles Lakers G Jared Dudley recently said the his teammate LeBron James deserves to win MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo because of his leadership skills. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks Dudley is exaggerating a bit and that the award should go to Giannis.

