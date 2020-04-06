Jim Jackson takes Kobe Bryant over Tim Duncan as the best player in the 2020 NBA HOF class
Video Details
Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are both to be inducted into the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame class this year. Hear why Jim Jackson believes that Kobe Bryant is slightly better than Tim Duncan.
