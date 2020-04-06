Video Details

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are on opposing sides of the table when it comes to Cam Newton's social media videos. Whitlock thinks the videos of Cam and others playing beach volleyball may indicate that fame is more important than being a franchise quarterback, but Wiley think the videos are harmless and hardly an indication of his talent level. LaVar Arrington joins in as well, and although ultimately he agrees with Wiley, in the age of social distancing, he's not sure this videos are sending the right message.