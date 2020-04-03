Ric Bucher: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest basketball player of all time and it’s not even close
Michael Jordan won a recent poll that stated he was the greatest college basketball player of all time but Ric Bucher disagrees. Hear why he thinks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the best and it's not even close.
