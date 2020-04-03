Marcellus Wiley: Roger Goodell should force NFL players to stay at home during pandemic

There is some concern that NFL players are not taking social distancing seriously in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic after practice videos of players like Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson have surfaced online. Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss whether they believe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should force players to stay home, or if this is something that should be left up to politicians.

