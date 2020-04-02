Reggie Bush: Tua is doing a great job showcasing himself during these crazy times
Video Details
Speculation has arisen that Tua Tagovailoa has become an attention getter in attempts to market himself before the draft. Hear why Reggie Bush thinks that Tua is doing a great job marketing himself during these unusual times.
