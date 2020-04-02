Marcellus Wiley has no issue with Lamar Jackson working out with AB and Hollywood Brown
Yesterday, Baltimore Raven's QB Lamar Jackson tweeted footage of a workout between himself and Antonio Brown. Hear what Marcellus Wiley has to say about why this photo could be something dangerous in Baltimore if it becomes a reality.
