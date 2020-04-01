Jason Whitlock sees a lot of bad actors in HBO’s look at trumped up NCAA scandal
Video Details
Jason Whitlock shares his thoughts on the HBO docuseries 'The Scheme', an inside look at Christian Dawkins and the FBI's college basketball investigation. Hear why Whitlock believes that this one-sided documentary series highlights how the FBI may have targeted certain people unfairly.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.