Marcellus Wiley lays out why actively pursuing the Bucs was the right move for Tom Brady
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC South
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Reports have surfaced that Tom Brady was actively pursuing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving Brady with the control of his own narrative. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks this was the best play for Tom Brady.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.