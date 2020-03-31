Whitlock: Jerry Jones would be foolish to settle and marry Dak Prescott right now
Video Details
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are still in contract negotiations after the quarterback reportedly refused to sign under the franchise tag. Jason Whitlock doesn't think Jerry Jones should rush to settle down with Dak. Hear why he tells Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington that their relationship would be like marrying the first person you date in college, a big mistake, and one he doesn't think Jerry should make.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.