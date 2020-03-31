Whitlock: Jerry Jones would be foolish to settle and marry Dak Prescott right now

Video Details

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are still in contract negotiations after the quarterback reportedly refused to sign under the franchise tag. Jason Whitlock doesn't think Jerry Jones should rush to settle down with Dak. Hear why he tells Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington that their relationship would be like marrying the first person you date in college, a big mistake, and one he doesn't think Jerry should make.

