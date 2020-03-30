Mark Schlereth explains the extreme difficulties of hosting isolated NFL games
Video Details
Mark Schlereth joins Wiley and Whitlock to speak out on Mike Florio's idea of the NFL playing isolated games in the desert. Hear why Mark Schlereth thinks this is the dumbest idea he's ever heard of.
