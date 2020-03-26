Bucky Brooks: Paying Dak is the way to win for Cowboys, Kyle Allen-Dwayne Haskins QB battle will be real
Bucky Brooks joins Jason Whitlock to discuss a few NFL QBs. Hear why he thinks paying Dak Prescott will be the smartest way to win games for the Dallas Cowboys and why he thinks the QB battle between Kyle Allen and Dwaye Haskins will be something to keep an eye on in training camp.
