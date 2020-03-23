Whitlock & Wiley disagree on who’s to blame for Brady leaving New England
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are back to talk the Tom Brady - Bill Belichick split. Brady has decided to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Wiley lays the blame at Robert Kraft's feet, Whitlock likens the Brady - Belichick dynamic to that of a relationship between father a son, and believes Brady is at fault for this split, and will ultimately regret leaving.
