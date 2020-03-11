LaVar Arrington maintains that Tom Brady’s best prospect is New England

Video Details

Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington are joined by Mark Schlereth and Reggie Bush to talk about where Tom Brady might end up now that his free agency is officially approaching. LaVar maintains that no other prospects will measure up to the New England Patriots, and Reggie adds that the league has changed and may have left less mobile quarterbacks behind.

