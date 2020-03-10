Marcellus Wiley can see Tom Brady in Los Angeles: ‘It just makes sense’
Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to weigh in on whether Tom Brady should hang up his New England Patriots' jersey and put on a Los Angeles Chargers one. Wiley details why the move would make sense for Brady, who recently launched a Hollywood production company :199 Productions. But LaVar maintains that the best place for Brady is in New England.
