Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to weigh in on whether Tom Brady should hang up his New England Patriots' jersey and put on a Los Angeles Chargers one. Wiley details why the move would make sense for Brady, who recently launched a Hollywood production company :199 Productions. But LaVar maintains that the best place for Brady is in New England.