Marcellus Wiley believes Dak Prescott deserves to be highest payed player in the league

Video Details

Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss the news coming out the Dallas Cowboys' camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly offered $33 million dollar contract, including a $105 million in guaranteed money. Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but Wiley details why he believes Dak should be highest paid in the league.

More Videos »