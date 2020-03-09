Marcellus Wiley believes Dak Prescott deserves to be highest payed player in the league
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss the news coming out the Dallas Cowboys' camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly offered $33 million dollar contract, including a $105 million in guaranteed money. Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but Wiley details why he believes Dak should be highest paid in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.