Marcellus Wiley is joined by LaVar Arrington, Mark Schlereth and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss the news coming out the Dallas Cowboys' camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly offered $33 million dollar contract, including a $105 million in guaranteed money. Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but Wiley details why he believes Dak should be highest paid in the league.