Brady Poppinga: Patrick Mahomes will win more Super Bowls if he takes the hometown discount
Video Details
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is up for a contract extension soon where he could potentially be the highest paid player in the NFL. Hear what Brady Poppinga has to say about the pros and cons of receiving a max contract.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.