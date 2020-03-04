Ric Bucher: LeBron diminishes himself by taking credit in media for bringing AD to Lakers
Ric Bucher, Jim Jackson, and Brad Turner discuss LeBron James taking credit for bringing Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why they disagree over whether LeBron is right to take that credit.
