LaVar Arrington: Trading Jimmy G for Tom Brady would be a poor decision for 49ers

Ric Bucher, LaVar Arrington, Jim Jackson and Stanford Routt decide whether trading Jimmy Garoppolo for Tom Brady would make the San Francisco 49ers a better team. LaVar makes the point that even with his faults, Jimmy G led his team to the Super Bowl, and to trade him for Brady would put the 49ers in a losing situation.

