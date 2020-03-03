LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is not attaching his career to Antonio Brown
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Antonio Brown
- Antonio Brown
- Bucky Brooks
- FCS (I-AA)
- LaVar Arrington
- NEC
- New England Patriots
- Ric Bucher
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Ric Bucher, LaVar Arrington, Jim Jackson and Bucky Brooks question whether or not they buy the reports that Tom Brady is pushing to play with Antonio Brown. LaVar says he believes Brady would want to play with a talent like AB, even with the risk of his controversial behavior, but doesn't think it'll be a deal breaker for the championship quarterback.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.