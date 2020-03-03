LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is not attaching his career to Antonio Brown

Video Details

Ric Bucher, LaVar Arrington, Jim Jackson and Bucky Brooks question whether or not they buy the reports that Tom Brady is pushing to play with Antonio Brown. LaVar says he believes Brady would want to play with a talent like AB, even with the risk of his controversial behavior, but doesn't think it'll be a deal breaker for the championship quarterback.

