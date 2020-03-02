Jim Jackson: LeBron mentoring Zion isn’t weakness — it’s leadership
Jim Jackson, Ric Bucher and BJ Armstrong discuss the perception that Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James is 'weak' for mentoring younger players such as Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Jim thinks LeBron is showing leadership not weakness.
