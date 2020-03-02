LaVar Arrington: Dak won’t be satisfied if Cowboys franchise tag him
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- LaVar Arrington
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
It's looking more and more like the Dallas Cowboys will be franchise tagging their quarterback Dak Prescott. LaVar Arrington tells TJ Houshmandzadeh, Ric Bucher and Jim Jackson why he believes this may be the best compromise for Dak, but thinks he won't be satisfied with the amount of money the franchise tag will lock him down with.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.